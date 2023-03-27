Home Of Ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Attacked As Protests Rock Bengaluru Over Quota

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru was attacked by violent protestors on Monday afternoon. Agitators pelted stones at the ex-CM's residence even as a large police presence was ensured at the spot to disperse crowds. The attack assumes significance because it comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections later this year. The attack at Yediyurappa's home took place after the Karnataka government made changes to the state's reservation quota.

After holding a cabinet meeting, CM Basavaraj Bommai altered the reservation system in place in the state.

Changes in Karnataka's quota system

Karnataka CM Bommai, while speaking to the media after the meeting, said the quota for religious minorities will be scrapped and brought under the 10% pool of the Economic Weaker Section group without any change in condition. The Centre gave 10% to people falling under the EWS quota. Further, the state government has announced that a 4% quota of Muslims will now be given to be distributed among Vokkaligas and Lingayats, with 2% each.

"The four percent (reservation for minorities) will be divided into two between 2C and 2D. The four percent reservation for the Vokkaligas and others will be enhanced to six percent, and Veerashaiva Panchamasali and others (Lingayats), who were getting five percent reservation, will now get seven percent," the chief minister said.

