Hooch Tragedy: LoP Palaniswami Meets Victim, Lashes Out At TN CM

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami on Tuesday met the persons who are undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in the district. The AIADMK general secretary also slammed the ruling DMK over the issue of hooch and alleged action was not being taken against those selling illicit liquor.

Referring to the Marakkanam hooch tragedy here, he said those undergoing treatment were suffering from health issues including eyesight problems. "This is a sad and shocking incident. This government has not brought any schemes in the last two years. Those selling spurious liquor are not facing action," he told reporters after meeting the affected persons undergoing treatment at a government hospital here.

During the 2011-21 AIADMK regime, the issue was dealt with sternly and the stringent Goondas Act was invoked against those nabbed for selling illicit liquor, the former Chief Minister said. Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin over the issue, Palaniswami charged the former was "inept and a puppet CM" and sought his resignation.

"There is outrage...they (DMK) promised rivers of milk and honey will flow (ahead of the 2021 polls) but only that of alcohol is flowing now," Palaniswami said in a dig at the ruling party. In separate hooch incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, 14 persons have died so far after consuming spurious liquor. CM Stalin has underlined his government's resolve to eradicate the menace of hooch and drugs and the government has acted against a set of police officials, including placing the then Villupuram SP under suspension.