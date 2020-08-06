Hooch Tragedy: Punjab Ministers Demand Expulsion Of Two MPs From Cong Over 'indiscipline'

The Punjab hooch tragedy has heated politics in the state's ruling Congress party with the state cabinet on Thursday pitching for the immediate expulsion of MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for their "anti-party and anti-government" activities, which they termed as "gross indiscipline". Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar sought strict action against the duo for attacking their own Congress government over the hooch tragedy.

The cabinet ministers, in a joint statement, called for the whip to be immediately cracked on the two MPs, without any laxity or delay. Indiscipline could not be tolerated at any time, least of all when Assembly elections in the state are less than two years way, they said, pointing to the MPs’ repeated attacks on the state government, including Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.



Questioning their decision to raise concerns on the hooch tragedy, the ministers said the two MPs had never, in their Rajya Sabha term, bothered to raise any issue of the interest of the state they represent.

“Why did they not press for the completion of the ED probe into the drugs issue during the Akali regime? Why did they not protest in the House against the anti-farm Ordinances of the Union Government? Why did they never speak about the CBI’s failure to probe the sacrilege cases?” the ministers asked.

Moreover, the decision on recommending or not recommending a CBI probe rests with the state government, and not with two MPs, who are unable to even represent the interests of Punjab properly in Parliament, the ministers said. "Instead of doing their job as MPs, both Bajwa and Dullo seem intent on destabilising their own government, either out of their own greed for power or at the bidding of those who want to destabilise the Congress in Punjab," the ministers pointed out.

Congress Rajya Sabha MPs slam Punjab CM

Earlier on Monday, both Dullo and Bajwa demanded an “impartial and thorough” probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate into the illegal liquor business in Punjab. The MPs — who are also ex-party presidents in the state — alleged that it was the failure of the CM and that the tragedy could have been averted if Singh had acted in their complaints. They have also questioned inaction against govt officials and police, who they allege were involved in the illicit liquor business. The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per victim.

Punjab Hooch tragedy

Over 100 people have died in Punjab’s Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Taran districts since last week night after consuming spurious liquor. The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Dinkar Gupta, on Wednesday ordered the constitution of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to fast-track investigations in all the FIRs registered in the hooch tragedy.

The Punjab Police has registered a total of five FIRs — 3 in Tarn Taran, 1 each in Amritsar Rural, and Batala, in the case. DGP Dinkar Gupta said SP-level officers have, for the first time, been nominated as Investigating Officers (IOs) for these cases to ensure the conviction of the offenders.

CM Amarinder Singh has assured a thorough investigation and has asserted that culprits in the case will not be spared.

