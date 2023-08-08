Last Updated:

Hope Kejriwal Will Work For Delhi Now: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit On Delhi Services Bill

After Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill on Monday, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that he hopes Arvind Kejriwal will now work for Delhi.

Megha Rawat
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, after an hours-long debate. Sandeep Dikshit said that now he hopes Kejriwal, who didn't do anything for Delhi for 9 years, will work for the national capital and will not just give unnecessary statements.

"The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has been passed in the Rajya Sabha. Earlier, it was passed in the Lok Sabha. The Bill is about giving powers to the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the central government in terms of controlling civil servants working with the Delhi government. It will bring the Delhi government and central government together to work on important issues," Sandeep Dikshit said. 

"This system has been working effectively in Delhi for the last few years. Then, Arvind Kejriwal, unfortunately, became Chief Minister of Delhi and used his chair for political gains. He used his unconstitutional methods to run Delhi and was at loggerheads with the Central government. The Bill has been introduced because Kejriwal is trying to run Delhi with his unconstitutional methods. I have no judgment on the Delhi Services Bill being passed in both houses. But I hope now Kejriwal will work for Delhi and will not just give unnecessary statements," he added. 

Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a contentious bill that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against. Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

With the implementation of the Delhi Ordinance Bill, there is likely to be a halt in the frequent skirmishes between the AAP dispensation and the Lt Governor over governance issues as the legislation puts a stamp on the Centre's control over the city government's bureaucracy.

