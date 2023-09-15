‘Hope Not Stock Clearance’: Assam Lawmaker Asks Why Old Model Laptops Were Gifted To MLAs

The Assam Legislative Assembly on its last day of the Autumn Session gifted laptops to all the 126 MLAs of the state. The laptops have been purchased at a staggering price of Rs 2,48,999 each. However, a particular post on X, formerly Twitter, is what has now drawn the attention of netizens.

Soon after receiving the new laptop, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia posted on X, thanking Speaker Biswajit Daimary for the expensive gadgets gifted to the MLAs. The legislator went on to mention the price of the laptop gifted to him and wrote that the laptop comes without a warranty card. The MLA from Khumtai didn’t stop there. Stating that the laptops were manufactured in August 2021, he asked as to why gadgets manufactured in 2021 are being distributed in 2023.

"Thank you Speaker sir @BiswajitDaimar5, @AssamAssembly for presenting us an expensive gift of HP Elite Book Laptop @₹2,48,999 (without warranty card). But I am very puzzled as to why some August 2021 manufactured computers are being distributed instead of 2023 made machines. Hope these are not Stock clearance purchases. I apologise for speaking my mind,” Saikia shared on X.

Thank you Speaker sir @BiswajitDaimar5 , @AssamAssembly for presenting us an expensive gift of HP Elite Book Laptop @ ₹248999.00(without warranty card)

Speaking to Republic on the matter, Saikia said, "I just spoke my mind through the post."

Saikia’s post triggered quick response from the netizens. One netizen said, "Should be thanking taxpayers... this is how taxpayers money is being used when max MLAs perhaps can't even use it, my dad had to use the whole month's salary to buy me a laptop 1/4th of this mrp."

Another asked for the configuration and posted a photo with the same configuration, which costs around Rs 1.35 lakh.

Meanwhile, Republic tried to contact Speaker Biswajit Daimary to get a response on Saikia’s post. However, Daimary wasn’t available for a comment.

However, an official of the Assam Legislative Assembly said that the warranty is available and can be checked online.

Republic cross-checked before filing this report and found the warranty of the product intact. However, a sharp difference was observed in the price of the exact model on the internet, where it was last available at Rs 1,56,300, clearly indicating that an excess Rs 92,699 was paid for each piece gifted to the MLAs.