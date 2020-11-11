'Hope Wicked Witch-hunt Stops': Himanta Biswa Sarma As SC Grants Bail To Arnab Goswami

After the momentous judgement of the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Arnab Goswami, Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed a sincere hope that the "wicked witch hunt against Republic's Editor-in-Chief and the channel comes to an end". Taking to Twitter, the Assam Minister said "Justice Prevails!"

I am extremely pleased that Hon #SupremeCourt has granted an interim bail to #ArnabGoswami. With this, I sincerely hope the wicked witch hunt against @republic Editor in Chief, and the channel, comes to an end.



Justice prevails!#ArnabIsBack — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 11, 2020

The relief for the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief comes after spending seven days in custody in a case which was duly closed by the court of law and reopened by the Police without the court's prior approval. Arnab was manhandled, illegally arrested and dragged to the police station by the state police and taken to Alibag police station on November 4. On Sunday, the police shifted him to Taloja Jail which houses hardened criminals and terrorists. While being transferred to Taloja, Arnab made a shocking revelation that he was not being granted access to his lawyers and that his life was under threat.

Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab

The Supreme Court in its hearing on Wednesday highlighted the importance of personal liberty and also sent out a message to the High Courts across the country. A two-judge bench consisting of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee was hearing Arnab's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea and demanding quashing of FIR against him by the Mumbai Police. During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud pointed out that a case of abetment cannot be made if active incitement and encouragement are not involved.

The SC asked, "If money is owed to a person, is that a case of Abetment to suicide?" Highlighting personal liberty, the top Court further asked, "Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending?"

When the lawyers at the opposite side argued, that the top court shouldn't interfere as the matter is pending in the sessions court, the SC bench said, "Technicality cannot be a ground to deny someone personal liberty. This is not a case of terrorism."

Terming that if Courts do not interfere in the case, it will be injustice, the Supreme Court bench noted, "Travelling to the path of destruction if the court does not interfere today. Whatever be his ideology, lest I don't even watch his channel but if in this case, constitutional courts do not interfere today - we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably."

SC's message to the High Court

In a major message to the High Courts across the country, Justice Chandrachud said, "We must send a message today to the High Courts as well. Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty! Case after case, High courts are denying personal liberty. If we as a constitutional court do not lay down law and protect liberty then who will?" Moreover, the Court observed that the Bombay High Court wrote a 50+ page order but has not dealt with the ingredients of the offence.

"We hold HC was incorrect in not granting bail," Justice Chandrachud said while pronouncing the order.

The Supreme Court also came down heavily on action taken by Shiv Sena against Arnab, as narrated by Senior advocate Harish Salve in the top court. "Our democracy is extraordinarily resilient. Governments must ignore all this. This is not the basis on which elections are fought."

