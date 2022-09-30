'Hopeful That I Win': Mallikarjun Kharge Opens Up On His Chances In Cong Presidential Poll

After Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the race for the Congress presidential post, Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, September 30, filed his nomination for the party chief post. A total of 30 Congress leaders so far have proposed Kharge's name for the election of the president. Senior Congress leaders led by A K Antony and Ashok Gehlot and leading lights of G 23 including Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan among those who proposed Kharge for election as party president. The election for the post will take place on October 17, the counting of votes will be held on October 19.

After filing his nomination, Kharge addressed the media and stated, "I have tabled my nomination for the Congress presidential post. All leaders, workers, delegates and ministers who came in support of me today, encouraged me, I thank them. We'll see what the results are, on 17th October; hopeful that I win. I have been connected to the ideology of Congress since my childhood, used to campaign for the same Gandhi, Nehru ideology when I was in classes 8th, 9th."

Meanwhile, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja informed that Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge is the choice of the Gandhis for the party's top post, indicating that he will have an edge over Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi, who earlier filed their nominations for the post. Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the Congress presidential race less than 24 hours after he announced his candidature, and said that he would now be a proposer for Kharge.

Congress president election

Several party members wanted Rahul Gandhi to take up the party chief post once again, but he did not contest this time. Later, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emerged as the favourite for the post, being a loyalist to the Gandhi-Vadra family. However, he took a U-turn after majority of the Rajasthan MLAs boycotted a CLP meeting. The next choice was Digvijaya Singh, who too backed out earlier in the day, now making Kharge the next choice.