Horrific Delhi Gangrape: Gautam Gambhir Takes Up Victim's Cause; 'Animals Won't Be Spared'

After a horrifying story of abduction, gang rape, abuse, humiliation & harassment of a 20-year-old woman was reported in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir offered complete support to the survivor. He further mentioned that he has held talks with DCP Shahdara concerning the abominable incident.

BJP's Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter, "Have spoken to DCP Shahdara over barbaric assault on the 20 year old woman. Some arrests have been made & more will follow. I assure that these animals (men & women) will not be spared. Every kind of support will be provided to the survivor".

Have spoken to DCP Shahdara over barbaric assault on the 20 year old woman. Some arrests have been made & more will follow. I assure that these animals (men & women) will not be spared. Every kind of support will be provided to the survivor — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2022

Monstrous Delhi Gangrape & Abuse

In a terrifying video that surfaced online, an alleged rape victim was paraded by her neighbours in Delhi and was beaten amid cheering. The video visuals also showed that her hair was forcibly shaved and her face blackened. Following this video being made public, four people have been arrested so far. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the woman and further demanded the Delhi Police's action and more arrests.

Maliwal, sharing the video, wrote, "A 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers in Kasturba Nagar. Her head was tonsured and black paint put on her face and then she was paraded and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All the accused men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security".

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

Providing details on the case, a senior police official stated that they received information stating a woman has been abducted, thrashed, and threatened. He mentioned that after the victim was rescued from the accused's house, she is currently under counseling and medical care. "We've arrested four accused yesterday and apprehended an accused today," he said.

(Image: ANI/Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind)