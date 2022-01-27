Last Updated:

Horrific Delhi Gangrape: Gautam Gambhir Takes Up Victim's Cause; 'Animals Won't Be Spared'

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir offered complete support to the survivor who was abducted, thrashed and assaulted in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Gautam Gambhir

Image: ANI/Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind


After a horrifying story of abduction, gang rape, abuse, humiliation & harassment of a 20-year-old woman was reported in Delhi's Vivek Vihar, former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir offered complete support to the survivor. He further mentioned that he has held talks with DCP Shahdara concerning the abominable incident. 

BJP's Gautam Gambhir wrote on Twitter, "Have spoken to DCP Shahdara over barbaric assault on the 20 year old woman. Some arrests have been made & more will follow. I assure that these animals (men & women) will not be spared. Every kind of support will be provided to the survivor".

Monstrous Delhi Gangrape & Abuse

In a terrifying video that surfaced online, an alleged rape victim was paraded by her neighbours in Delhi and was beaten amid cheering. The video visuals also showed that her hair was forcibly shaved and her face blackened. Following this video being made public, four people have been arrested so far. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the woman and further demanded the Delhi Police's action and more arrests.

READ | 'This is our pride': Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls 115-feet high national flags at 75 spots

Maliwal, sharing the video, wrote, "A 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers in Kasturba Nagar. Her head was tonsured and black paint put on her face and then she was paraded and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All the accused men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security".

READ | In 5G lawsuit, Delhi HC reduces penalty on Juhi Chawla from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh

Providing details on the case, a senior police official stated that they received information stating a woman has been abducted, thrashed, and threatened. He mentioned that after the victim was rescued from the accused's house, she is currently under counseling and medical care. "We've arrested four accused yesterday and apprehended an accused today," he said.

READ | SHOCKING: Delhi woman gangraped, hair chopped, paraded; DCW Chief meets victim

(Image: ANI/Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind)

READ | Delhi Gangrape: Kejriwal urges Amit Shah, LG Baijal to take strict action; 'Very shameful'
READ | Delhi: DDMA relaxes weekend curfew; restaurants and theatres to function at 50% capacity
Tags: Gautam Gambhir, Delhi gangrape, Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND