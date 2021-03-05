Hoshangabad: Congress Leader Threatens To Kidnap Woman Officer, Arrested

In a shocking incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Pushpraj Patel was caught on camera allegedly threatening to kidnap a woman officer of the state Electricity department. In a video that went viral over social media, Patel, who has served as the Secretary of MP Congress Committee and District Congress President, was seen allegedly misbehaving with the officers of the electricity department during which he passed objectionable comments against a woman officer.

On February 25, the officers of the Electricity department reached Mokalwada to collect an unpaid electricity bill from a farmer's family. A dispute erupted between them and the farmers during which officers of the Electricity department were beaten up. Moreover, Pushpraj Patel, present on the site, threatened the woman officer using indecent language. He can also be heard threatening to kidnap the lady officer.

Read: BJP Leader Jay Panda Slams Congress On Tea Garden Goof-up; Says 'party Is Still Confused'

Read: Veerappa Moily Affirms 'Congress Is United' Even As G-23 Plans Another Rally In Haryana

Remanded to judicial custody till March 18

The Police arrested Patel from a hotel at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. A case has been registered against him under the Act of Abusing the Public Servant and under the SC/ST Atrocity Act. After being presented before the Hoshangabad Court, the leader was remanded to judicial custody till March 18.

The family of the farmer, on the other hand, has accused that the officers of the Electricity Department of misbehaving with the women of the family. It has demanded actions against the officers of the electricity department. Several Congress workers have staged a sit-in protest outside the police station demanding the MP Congress leader's release.

Read: Congress' Siddaramaiah Urges PM Modi To Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To All 'at Zero Cost'

Read: Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Breaks Down After Party Seniors Were 'insulted' By Ally DMK