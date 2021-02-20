'Hoshangabad Will Be Renamed Narmadapuram', Announces Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the Hoshangabad district would be renamed Narmadapuram.CM Chouhan made this announcement during the celebration of Narmada Jayanti.

The Chief Minister's office took to Twitter and made the announcement. They said, "On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced today that Hoshangabad will be known as 'Narmadapuram'."

Name Change Politics

Earlier in November 2020, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker and BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma suggested changing the names of Hoshangabad city to 'Narmadapuram' and Idgah Hills in Bhopal to 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. BJP MP Shankar Lalwani had proposed in December 2020 to change the name of one of the localities of Indore from Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar.

On January 6 2021, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged the Centre to rename Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar has been Shiv Sena's longstanding demand. In a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, he requested the issuance of a notification renaming the airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport at the earliest.

Allahabad Officially Renamed As 'Prayagraj'

In 2018, Allahabad was officially renamed as 'Prayagraj'. The decision was announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, which formally re-christened the name of the holy city to Prayagraj on October 16. The decision to change the name of the city comes into effect immediately, as announced by the UP Health Minister, Siddharth Nath Singh.

