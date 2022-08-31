Hours After Portfolio Change, Controversial Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh Resigns

Hours after being moved from Law Ministry to the Sugarcane Industry ministry, Bihar minister Kartikeya Singh has resigned from his post. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has accepted his resignation and sent it to the Governor. BJP has alleged that Kartikeya is involved in a case of kidnapping, over which there's a warrant hanging over his head.

Kartikeya Singh had swapped portfolios with sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed, according to a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat department. However, he has now stepped down from that post.

An RJD Member of Legislative Council (MLC) who is said to be close to controversial ex-Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, Kartikeya was reportedly made minister as a part of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhunihars, a decisive upper caste largely sympathetic towards Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP, which lost power after Nitish Kumar quit NDA, raised hell over Kartikeya's induction despite his name allegedly appearing in a 2014 abduction case.

However, Singh, speaking to Republic, earlier denied any involvement in such a case. "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things," he said.

The RJD leader's lawyers had also said that no evidence was found against Singh during the police investigation. "A false information has been spread that Kartikeya Singh has been absconding in a kidnapping case," the lawyer said, adding that SIngh is not an accused in the FIR.