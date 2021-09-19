Hours Before Quitting, Captain Amarinder Singh Wrote To Sonia Gandhi; Read Details Here

Hours before quitting the post of the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh had written a lengthy letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday where he detailed his anguish at the political events that had taken place the last five months. In the letter, Captain Amarinder Singh questioned the recent changes in the Punjab Congress, seemingly the tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu and his appointment as the PPCC chief, and said that the political developments were not based on a full understanding of Punjab's national imperatives and key concerns.

Warning Sonia Gandhi of 'instability' in Punjab, Captain said that he had been anguished over the last months and hoped that aside from his personal pain, the political developments would not hamper the 'hard-earned peace and development' in the border state. “(Punjab) has many geo-political and other internal security concerns, which I tried to handle effectively without any compromise," he said.

"The people of Punjab are looking up to the Indian National Congress for its mature and effective public policies, which not only reflect upon good politics, but also address the concerns of the common man that are specific to this border State,” wrote Captain.

Captain highlights achievements of his Govt

Republic TV has learnt that Captain Amarinder Singh also cited key achievements made by his government since March 2017 in the letter. According to the former Punjab CM, 89.2% of the poll promises made by the Congress had been fulfilled under his tenure so far. He also added that in his 9-and-a-half years of term from 2002 to 2007 and 2017 to September 2021, he had given 100% to his post and would continue unabated to work towards ensuring justice to one and all.

"This was extremely satisfying for me because not only I established the rule of law, and ensured transparent governance, but maintained ethical conduct even in management of political affairs, winning 8 out of 13 seats in the Parliament Elections in 2019 and the PRI and ULB Elections decisively," he said.

He also cited the action that he had taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, for infrastructure, power purchase, farmers and against the sacrileges in Punjab asserting that his government had been committed to the development and welfare of the poor and those belonging to Scheduled Castes and backward classes during these last 9.5 years.