How Andhra Cops Saved An MP's Wife And Son From Clutches Of Kidnappers Within Hours

After Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayan's wife, son and an auditor named G Venkateswara Rao were kidnapped Wednesday, police have managed to rescue them and have apprehended three out of the six people allegedly involved in the kidnapping. Police have now launched an investigation to nab others involved.

Explaining the sequence of events, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Trivikram Varma said that at around 8 am in the morning, police received information that auditor G Venkateswara Rao had been kidnapped. An alert was sounded, cops started collecting technical evidence to trace the auditor. Police officials tried to reach out to Rao.

"When our officers contacted him, he gave us a different version that contradicted the technical evidence we had gathered," the police commissioner said. "After that, we mobilised more officers in Visakhapatnam city and started tracking the movement of the accused and the victim. Later, we identified he was moving in a vehicle."

"After one-and-a-half-hour, we learnt that G Venkateswara Rao's driver had paid a ransom of Rs 1 crore to the kidnapper and then our suspicion got confirmed that the kidnapping for ransom had already taken place," the CP said.

At around 11 am, police received information that member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana's wife and son had also been abducted and all the three people were together, the police commissioner said. The police then alerted all check posts in and around Visakhapatnam. At around 12:30 pm, police observed one vehicle speeding from one location to another.

"We started chasing the vehicle," the police commissioner said. Then, in a narrow lane, the kidnapping vehicle hit a police vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The kidnappers attempted to escape but were apprehended.

"We later learnt that the three victims were left behind in a nearby area. So another police team went and rescued all three victims safely," the police commissioner said, adding that a total of six people are involved in the kidnapping case out of whom two were caught on the spot, another slightly later and efforts are on to identify three more suspects.