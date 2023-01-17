How BJP Extended Its Footprint In South And North-East Under Party Chief JP Nadda

BJP in its two day national executive meeting extended the party national president JP Nadda's term until June 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced. Nadda became the party chief in January 2020 for a 3-year term, which ends on January 20. However, now the party has extended the term until 2024.

Shah, briefing the media said, he was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024, "and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the PM".

Notably, the decision comes ahead of the nine assembly elections before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The states going to polls this year are Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana. Jammu and Kashmir may also go for an election.

Growth of BJP in North-East and South under Nadda

The saffron party has been known as a party of North and west India, however, after Jagat Prakash Nadda became the party president in January 2020, taking the baton from Amit Shah, the party has spread its wings in north east and south India.

Amit Shah, addressing the media after the completion of the two-day national executive meeting, said, “In the North-East, we had formed governments in the states however the growth of the party’s organisation was pending. We gained immense success in strengthening and spreading the party under Nadda ji’s leadership. Under his tenure, in over 120 assembly elections held, BJP has won in 73 of them. We were able to create a favourable atmosphere in Telangana and West Bengal.”

Under Nadda’s presidency beginning January 2020, out of the seven states that went to the polls in 2020 and 2021, the BJP has formed governments in Bihar (JDU later parted ways with BJP), Assam, apart from the four states that went to the polls in 2022—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

In the first 12 months since taking over as the president of the party, he oversaw electoral victories in 11 states and eight local body elections. It was under his leadership that BJP progressed in Jammu and Kashmir and spread to down south and the far north-east. BJP won 184 of the 242 zila panchayats in Arunachal Pradesh under his leadership. The party created history by winning 48 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, up from just 4 in the previous election.

In the Tripura local body elections, the BJP won 329 out of 334 wards, out of which 112 wards BJP won without any contest. Opposition parties could win 5 seats. In West Bengal too, although BJP lost the elections, the party recorded its best ever performance in the state, winning 77 seats with a 38.1% vote share.

Even in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP emerged victorious in 75 seats.

Image: Republic