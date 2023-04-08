'How Congress Has Fallen': Rajeev Chandrasekhar On TN Cong Neta's 'chop Off Tongue' Remark

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhars responded to Congress leader Manikandan's remark and stated that it demonstrates how Congress has degenerated from the glorious old days when there were statesmen in Congress, and how it has now become a party full of violent fanatics that want to cut off judges' tongues.

Manikandan, in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, reportedly threatened to chop off the judge's tongue who delivered the verdict against Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case.

#WATCH | It shows how Congress has fallen from the great old days when there were statesmen in Congress & now it is a party which is full of violent elements and wants to chop off the tongue of judges: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Congress leader Manikandan's remark pic.twitter.com/EsahTZcCZQ — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Congress leader booked

Manikandan, the Congress district president for Dindigul, was charged by the Dindigul Police on Saturday for making the absurd remark about the judge.

"A case has been registered against Congress leader Manikandan under three sections of IPC including 153B for his remarks. An investigation is underway," officials said.

Manikandan delivered the contentious remark on 6th April during a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Manikandan stated in the protest, "When we come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail,"

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi on vacation notice

Rahul Gandhi was served a notice to leave his government bungalow by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 27 as a result of his termination as an MP. His government bungalow would no longer be assigned, according to the notice, starting on April 24. Rahul Gandhi stated in a letter dated 28 March to the Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat that the people's will is what gave rise to the fond memories of his time spent at the home.