'How Did They Declare Him Terrorist?': Congress Backs Mangaluru Blast Accused; Sparks Row

In a breaking development, Congress on Thursday gave a clean chit to Mangaluru Blast accused Mohammed Shareeq and claimed that the cooker blast was a "mistake". Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also linked the blast to "votes".

"How did they declare him a terrorist without investigation?... Was it a terrorist attack like what happened in Mumbai?.. Nothing is there, someone must have done it by mistake," Shivakumar said while linking the blast to "voters".

Shareeq, 24, who hails from the Tirthahalli area in Shivamogga district, was carrying an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) in a pressure cooker in a rickshaw when it blasted on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

Hitting out at Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Shivakumar for giving clean chit to the Mangaluru blast accused, who is suspected of having "links with ISIS".

"DK Shivkumar & Congress gives a clean chit to Mangluru Blast (auto rickshaw/cooker blast) accused suspected to have links with ISIS. The probe has been taken over by NIA but Congress which is quick to label Hindu Terror gives a clean chit to Islamist terror for votebank!" Poonawala said.

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused recovers, NIA intensifies probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the pressure cooker bomb blast in an autorickshaw in the city last month, has intensified the quizzing of prime accused Shareeq whose health condition has vastly improved.

He had suffered 45% burns in the explosion, while the rickshaw driver, who was also wounded, is recuperating at the hospital.

A team of NIA officials interrogated Shareeq for a longer duration to collect sensitive information on the terrorist movements planned by outfits in southern India, police said.

Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) claimed responsibility for the explosion. They have also threatened Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar and warned of another attack.