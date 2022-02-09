'How Do I Reply To Person Who Skips Parliament?': PM Modi's Fierce Attack On Rahul Gandhi

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday continued his attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had alleged that the Centre did not respond to his ‘Government bringing China-Pakistan together’ and 'surging unemployment' remarks in the Lok Sabha last week, calling him a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House."

The Prime Minister asserted that detailed answers were given by respective Ministries and he himself had also spoken on some subjects whenever it was necessary.

Speaking to ANI, PM Modi stated, "I don't know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy."

'How do I reply to a person who does not listen & sit in the House?': PM Modi

Responding to Congress' allegations that during his speeches in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, he did not answer Rahul Gandhi's questions but attacked the party instead, PM Modi said, "We don't attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates (vaad-vivaad), interruptions (toka-taki) (in Parliament), I welcome this and that is why I don't have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)."

"I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?"

On February 2, Rahul had attacked the Centre and PM Modi over unemployment, inflation, and the India-China border issue while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. On February 7, replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi had lambasted the Congress, stating that its policy is "divide and rule" and it has become the leader of "tukde tukde" gang, as well as on February 8 in the Rajya Sabha, by saying that Congress's thinking has been hijacked by 'Urban Naxals'.