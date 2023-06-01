How Dravidian Model Won In IPL?: Annamalai Fact-checks TN Min's Political Twist To CSK Win

A political row has erupted days after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a historic win in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader TRB Rajaa lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the win as he gave the political twist to the results of IPL final match stating that Chennai will keep defeating Gujarat.

In response to Rajaa's tweet, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai fact-checked the state minister stating that not a single player from CSK hailed from Tamil Nadu whereas the Gujarat Titans had three Tamilians. He further asked how it was the victory of the Dravidian model.

Annamalai said, "Everyone likes the Chennai Super Kings team even though there is no player from Tamil Nadu in the team. But there are three Tamilians in the Gujarat Titans team and one Tamilian player scored 96 runs in the match against CSK. How can it be said that the Dravidian model won in IPL?"

What did TRB Rajaa say?

Taking to Twitter, TRB Rajaa said how Chennai's historical win has left him speechless as he lauded every single player's contribution. He praised Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership and credited him for transforming the entire team dynamics.

"Still searching for words to describe that historical win for our boys in Yellove. Every single player contributed to this massive victory under Thala Dhoni. Never ever will there be a leader like this in the history of cricket. Yes, it's him who inspired the team and the fans. Yes, it's him under whom every single player finds true form. Yes, it's he who has transformed team dynamics & proven that one leader can make a difference. Yes, he is the Greatest of all time," the Minister for Industries said.

'...Will continue to defeat Gujarat'

Drawing a parallel between cricket and politics, the Tamil Nadu minister raked up a row by stating that Chennai has defeated Gujarat in the past and will continue to do so. He asserted that under a true leader, any victory can be achieved no matter how robust the opponent is.

Rajaa tweeted, "CM MK Stalin is elated just like the millions of CSK Fans all over the world. All pure lovers of the Game believed that a team under a true leader can win over any opponent, however strong they are portrayed to be and that Gujarat will be beaten. We have beaten many Gujarats in the past...and we will continue to. Chennai has shown the world how to play as a team". "In Chennai Lets Trust. FOREVER," he added.