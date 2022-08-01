How FM Sitharaman Cited Ex-RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan To Bust Oppn's Inflation Claims In LS

The Centre and the opposition parties finally agreed on holding a discussion on the topic of inflation. During her address in the Lok Sabha earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out some facts and figures to compare India's better position than the rest of the countries. She also cited former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan's recent analysis to bust concerns around inflation.

On Saturday, Raghuram Rajan said that "RBI has done a good job in increasing foreign exchange reserve in India, insulating India from problems being faced by neighbouring countries such as Pakistan & Sri Lanka": FM Nirmala Sitharama in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/VUEOavGWlO — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Nirmala Sitharama cites Raghuram Rajan's analysis

Responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question about the price rise, Sitharaman said that India is in a much better position than its crisis-hit neighbours Sri Lanka and Pakistan due to the steps taken by the Centre. She also cited Rajan's analysis which suggested that the RBI did a good job of increasing its foreign exchange (forex) reserve, which would cushion the impact if the inflation rises any further.

According to RBI's latest data, India's forex reserve as of July 22 stood at around $571.56 billion. Moreover, India's external debt, as of March this year was $620.7 billion and our country's debt-to-GDP ratio has declined from 21.2% in March of 2021 to 19.2% around the same time this year. As for Pakistan and Sri Lanka, their forex reserve stood at $8.57 billion and a mere $50 million, respectively, as of July 22.

"Differentiating India from its vulnerable neighbours, Raghuram Rajan further added that 'New Delhi is less indebted', calling it a good sign", the Finance Minister added.

In his assessment, Rajan also underscored that inflation is currently rising across the world and RBI's hike in interest rates would help in reducing the rising prices. Labelling food and fuel as the major factors for the rising inflation, Rajan highlighted that food inflation is decreasing and will decrease in India as well.

Sitharaman lists steps taken by the Centre

The Finance Minister also listed the steps taken by the Finance Ministry to bring down retail inflation below 7%. She said that to reduce the costs of imports of edible oil and cereals, the Centre has reduced the import duty on crude palm oil from 35.75% to around 8% and now just 5.5%. Moreover, the customs duty on sunflower and soyabean oil, which are mostly imported from Ukraine and Russia, has been reduced from 38.5% to 5.5%.

The government has also made the Tariff-rate quota (TRQ), restrictions on the import of materials over a certain quota, for 20 lakh metric tons of sunflower and soyabean oil has been made nil, said Sitharaman. She also cited the reports of World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which have predicted the Indian economy to perform the best amid the global crisis.