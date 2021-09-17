How Is India's Global Strategic Trajectory Under PM Modi? CNX Poll Answers

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in multiple states, the CNX 'National Opinion 2021' poll to gauge the views of citizens towards the Modi model of governance has resulted in an overwhelming response. The poll revealed that a whopping 73% of people voted positively when asked about the 'strategic trajectory of India under PM Modi's leadership in the global arena'.

The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government completed seven years in office in May 2021. During his time as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has partaken in a number of key global developments and made his mark on important forums.

CNX poll's favourable result on PM Modi

As per the CNX poll, 68 per cent of the population said 'Yes, India is claiming its rightful place in the world with PM Modi's leadership'. Modi’s strong response to the terror strikes in Pulwama at the very end of his first term in office has made it clear that despite his critics, he has managed to change the fundamentals of Indian foreign and security policy during his initial years in office.

#BREAKING: CNX poll on Republic's #NationalOpinion2021 broadcast reveals 72.65% of respondents believe 'India's strategic trajectory on the global state under PM Modi's leadership is positive'; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/D962gxl1LY — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2021

The survey also answered other qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed that over 67% people believe PM Modi's leadership has been transformative for India. Also to do with India's place in the global scheme-of-things, the poll revealed 67.5% respondents believe India is claiming its rightful place in the world under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Foreign policy witnesses significant changes under PM Modi

It should be noted that PM Modi kick-started his tenure as a Prime Minister with a series of foreign visits to large and small powers alike. As of September 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made 109 foreign trips, visiting 60 countries including the visits to the USA to attend the UN General Assembly and to Asian countries following his 'neighbourhood first' and 'act east' policies. PM Modi has sought strong connections with US collaborators in the region including Japan, Australia and Vietnam even as he stood up to China’s aggression in parts of the Himalayan corridor. It is under Modi that India agreed to be part of the quad-alliance involving the United States, Japan, and Australia.

Image: PTI