How Is It That They Can Hold Parl And ULB Elections, But Not Assembly Elections: Omar

Omar Abdullah hit out Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi for advising him to "wait" for assembly elections in the Union territory.

Press Trust Of India
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday demanded early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, saying if Lok Sabha and local body elections can be conducted why not assembly polls.

On the allegations of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that the government pressure the social media company during the farmers' protest, Abdullah said he does not know the "truth".

"He (Dorsey) has a feud with our minister. He (Dorsey) put out a tweet and our minister put out 10 tweets against it," he told reporters at Magam in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Abdullah hit out Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson and BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi for advising him to "wait" for assembly elections in the Union territory.

"Why should I wait for elections? Madamji (Andrabi) will be happy. She does not want elections to take place as her party will be wiped out. They won't have an address here.

"I know her very well. I am not saying anything because she is a lady and I respect that. But she should not talk rubbish. Parliament elections are going to be held. Let them hold Assembly elections as well. How is it that they can hold parliament elections and ULB polls but not assembly elections," he said.

Abdullah said movies like '72 Hoorain' were part of a conspiracy, but added, "Are we so weak that one or two movies will harm our religion?" "This is a well thought out conspiracy and as the parliament elections draw closer, you will see more such activities. We will have to be careful and act wisely to defeat this conspiracy," he added.

