With Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the top seat in May 2014, India has taken a big leap with various flagship schemes. For example, the Centre's Jan Dhan Yojana under which over 43 crore bank accounts have been opened has help households to switch from 'tijorris' (lockers) to safe bank accounts. So, on PM Modi's birthday, the big question is:

How is Prime Minister seen in terms of Governance?

The CNX opinion, on Republic's 'National Opinion 2021' broadcast, has revealed that over 54.5% of respondents have given a thumbs-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model, while 12.17% of respondents have found it satisfactory, and 7.84% found it below average.

The survey answered multiple qualitative questions on the Prime Minister and his governance. It revealed that over 67% people believe PM Modi's leadership has been transformative for India, whereas 72% also feel that India's strategic trajectory on the global stage under the PM's leadership is positive.

Also to do with India's place in the global scheme-of-things, the poll revealed 67.5% of respondents believe India is claiming its rightful place in the world under the Prime Minister's leadership, whereas a similar number of people, on another count, believe PM Modi's model of transformative governance has been inclusive.

Earlier in the day, to celebrate PM Modi's birthday, BJP launched mega a mega 20-day vaccination campaign, 'Seva and Samarpan'. On the first day itself, India administered over 2.25 crore vaccine doses, setting a new vaccination record.

Besides this, the government's flagship schemes such as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others have been hit among the people.

Recently, the Centre also launched the Startup Accelerator of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development and Growth (SAMRIDH) programme to help tech startups in the early stage. Since its launch in 2015, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is also helping the development of the micro-enterprise sector in the country.