'Why Is Sisodia's Resignation Undated?': BJP Demands Probe, Calls Kejriwal 'kingpin'

Taking on Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the resignation letter of Manish Sisodia needs to be investigated as it was without any date. He also demanded the resignation of Satyender Jain be examined.

Manish Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the 33 departments in the Delhi government and was recently arrested in the excise policy case, and Satyender Jain, presently lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, resigned from the Cabinet.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The resignation itself raises very important and pertinent questions. Why is the resignation letter un-dated? Is it because the kingpin of the excise policy scam Arvind Kejriwal has yet again played with the constitution? The resignation letter surfaced without any date. The resignation letter of the other minister also needs to examine. The surfacing of this undated letter reveals a lot about their practices," Bhatia said.

BJP demands resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Calling Arvind Kejriwal the "kingpin" of the excise policy scam, Bhatia asked when would Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal resign.

"Kejriwal, as the Chief of his government, had approved the constitution of the GoM, which was authorized to take a decision based on the expert committee report. As two of the members of GoM have already resigned, and you happen to be the kingpin of the decision, I want to ask when are you going to resign, Mr Kejriwal?" he asked.

The saffron party also demanded that Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot resign from the cabinet as he was a part of the group of ministers of the AAP government that approved the liquor policy.

Furthermore, the BJP leader said, "Manish, Satyender jhaki hai, Arvind Kejriwal baki hai" (Manish and Satyender are just a glimpse but Arvind Kejriwal is everything).