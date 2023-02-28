How Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Arrests Threw Kejriwal Cabinet Into Disarray

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy CM, was arrested on Sunday in the new excise policy case. Sisodia is the second minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet to be arrested. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022. The arrest of two senior leaders means uncertainty is looming over the functioning of the Delhi government and the progress of several crucial projects.

Manish Sisodia, in many ways, is the administrative face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. The 51-year-old journalist-turned-politician holds the finance, health, education, home, urban development and other key portfolios.

Will Manish Sisodia resign?

With Manish Sisodia being sent to five-day CBI custody, questions have arisen over whether the Delhi Deputy CM will resign, and if the portfolios under his control be distributed among other members of the AAP cabinet. It was Sisodia who had to take over the health ministry charge when Satyendar Jain was arrested.

However, Sisodia's arrest means a number of key projects has no one leading them.

It is possible that Manish Sisodia does not resign. Satyendar Jain, who was arrested nine months ago, still holds the status of a cabinet minister. In case Sisodia does not resign, no new minister can be appointed to the Delhi cabinet. This will mean the burden of all departments will shift to the other four ministers. Arvind Kejriwal, the man who doesn't hold any portfolio at the moment, may take charge of some key portfolios.

Delhi government structure

The Government of Delhi, officially the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is the governing body of the Union Territory of Delhi.

Delhi government structure is formed in the sequence of 1+6. This means, apart from the Chief Minister, the Union Territory can have only six Cabinet Ministers.

Manish Sisodia's portfolio

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia holds over 18 key portfolios in the Delhi government including Education, Finance, Planning, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Public Works Department, Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, Water and all other departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

His current portfolio consists of portfolios earlier held by Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain before his arrest.

Satyendar Jain's portfolio

Earlier, before the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year, he was holding over half a dozen portfolios as a cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. Jain was holding portfolios including Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control. After his arrest, portfolios allocated to him were handed over to Manish Sisodia.

Other Delhi ministers and key portfolios

Apart from Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the Arvind Kejriwal government consists of four other cabinet ministers, including Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gehlot.

Gopal Rai holds Development, General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife portfolios in Delhi government.

AAP senior leader Kailash Gahlot holds many of key portfolios including Law, Justice and Legislative affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information Technology, Revenue, Women and Child Development.

Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand holds portfolios such as Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, and Cooperative in CM Kejriwal led government.

Cabinet minister Imran Hussain holds Food and Supply, Election portfolios in the government.

Uncertainty over projects

One such project is the streetscaping project, 16 stretches are being revamped and aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital. Around 1,300 kilometres of road falls under the PWD, which is being looked after by Sisodia.

Many projects, including the beautification of roads, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, construction of open-air sitting areas, cycle tracks, public facilities including toilets and drinking water are underway.

What about G20 events?

India is preparing to host the G20 summit this year and it was estimated that the Delhi government will be spending over Rs 1,000 crore on events related to the G20 Summit. According to sources, the deputy CM had been holding various meetings to review projects related to the summit. Now, in his absence, the preparation work for the G20 Summit may be hindered.