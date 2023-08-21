'How Many Cong Leaders Visited Ram Temple?': Priyanka Aide Questions Party's 'secularism'

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday bashed his own party leaders and questioned how many of them have visited the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court's ruling. Stating that the grand old party is a 'secular' party, he questioned what secularism does disrespecting Gita Press show.

Appearing on The Debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pramod Krishnam said, "Congress is a secular party that respects all religions. What secularism does disrespecting and abusing Gita Press show? Are the present Congress leaders more secular than Mahatma Gandhi? There are some people with leftist mentality in Congress who are conspiring to finish the party."

Krishnam said that if Congress thinks his comments are wrong then it can release a statement against him. "How many Congress leaders visited Ram Lalla? Why they did not go to Ayodhya?" he asked.

'It shows an anti-Hindu image of Congress'

"Ram Mandir is being constructed after the Supreme Court order but no Congress leader has ever visited Ram Mandir construction site till today. It shows an anti-Hindu image of the party," he said.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was snubbed from the newly-formed Congress Working Committee (CWC) by the Congress party, earlier in the day claimed that some of the party leaders despise the moniker "Hindu" and wish to lead the party down a leftist road. These leaders, he claimed, also despise 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bhagwa'.

Taking to X, Acharya stated that "certain important party leaders are displeased with my "dress" and "tilak," which I cannot remove in this life.

Congress on Sunday reconstituted the party's top decision-making body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) - and appointed 83 members, including some leader from G23 grouping and Kanhaiya Kumar among others.