How Rahul Gandhi Shredding UPA Ordinance In 2013 Backfired In His 2023 Disqualification

Rahul Gandhi after getting convicted in the 2019 defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) on Friday under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2013 ordinance-shredding backfires in his 2023 disqualification

In 2013, the Congress-led-UPA government brought an ordinance to shield convicted lawmakers and political leaders from immediate disqualification from the House. But it was Rahul who was then the vice president at that time termed the ordinance 'nonsense' and reportedly tore away it publicly during Congress' press conference.

On July 10, 2013, the Supreme Court of India ruled in Lily Thomas v. Union of India and observed that "any MP, MLA, or MLC who is convicted of a crime and given a minimum of 2 years' jail, loses membership in the House with immediate effect". The top court struck down the precedent that allowed guilty MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to hold onto their seats until they had used every legal recourse available to them in the lower, state and Supreme Court of India.

Notably, Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, which gave elected officials three months to appeal their conviction, was declared "unconstitutional" by the apex court.

In the same year, the Manmohan Singh-led Congress regime government came up with an alternate ordinance nullifying the apex court's judgment in the matter. The decision was highly criticised by the BJP and other opposition parties but the grand old party had to face the ire of its own leader.

On September 28, 2013, the Gandhi scion, reportedly barged into the party's press conference and tore the ordinance publicly stating this is complete nonsense. The ordinance was then withdrawn by the UPA government.

It is pertinent to mention that Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan when convicted for 2 years in a criminal case was immediately disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is facing disqualification after being convicted in a defamation case over the alleged remarks he made while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he said how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? After this comment, a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was subsequently disqualified as Lok Sabha MP.