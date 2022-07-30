Howrah: 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs Caught With Large Amount Of Cash By West Bengal Police

In a shocking development, on Saturday July 30, three Congress MLA's from Jharkhand have been nabbed by the Police in Howrah, West Bengal with a vast amount of cash.

Three MLA's namely Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari, were travelling in a car, from which a huge amount of cash was recovered by the West Bengal Police. The exact amount found is yet to be calculated as the Police have arraged for note-counting machines.

“Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira were travelling in a car where a huge amount of cash is recovered. All the MLAs are detained and interrogation is going on. We have called counting machines to count the exact figure,” said SP Swati Bhangalia.

The operation was carried out in Howrah on 30th July 2022 and as per sources, besides cash, police have also recovered gold from the vehicle.

#WATCH | Three MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri & Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira were nabbed by the police with huge amounts of cash. pic.twitter.com/VCH06cMr33 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

Aditya Sahu, State Gen Secy, BJP Jharkhand, while speaking to the media, said, "Ever since their Govt came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand-at officers' homes. They use public's hard-earned income for other purposes. Police caught them & it came to light."

Trinamool Congress express shock

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress, whose own Partha Chatterjee has been in the news amid the SSC Scam, also took to Twitter to express shock regarding this news and also hit out at the ED for 'going after only a select few'.

"UTTERLY SHOCKING! Huge amounts of cash recovered from a car of @INCIndia MLA from Jharkhand - intercepted at Howrah. Apparently, 3 INC MLAs were travelling in the car.Is ED going after only a select few? " they tweeted.