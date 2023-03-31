Howrah Sees Stone Pelting Again; BJP Claims Having 'CD' To Prove Foreign Elements' Hand

Another incident of stone pelting and violence took place in West Bengal’s Shibpur, Howrah, on Friday, a day after violence broke out during the Ram Navami procession.

In the new video that has been accessed by Republic, a large crowd of people is seen pelting stones at houses even after heavy deployment of police on Thursday to control the situation.

The recent incidents of violence in the state have also given a rise to a political faceoff between two parties, TMC (Trinamool Congress) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams TMC for stone pelting

Targeting the elements of TMC, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari accused them of pelting stones and damaging the houses of Bajrang Dal and Yuva Morcha.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said, "I'll send a CD, you can check it from there. I have also filed a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) in the bench of chief justice, in which I have demanded a probe by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) or CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

He further claimed that there is an involvement of foreign forces in the violence that occurred in Howrah.

He said, "There was a petrol bomb explosion, this is a proper case for NIA and there is a clear involvement of foreign forces in the matter. Also, the affected people will definitely get some relief. My only appeal is the police must be active and there must be deployment of CRPF."

He attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and targeted her way of politics.

He said, "Mamata Banerjee does politics of 'dhobikaran' and this will not be tolerated. We will take this fight ahead in a peaceful manner. "

West Bengal CM accuses BJP of violence

West Bengal Chief Minister also accused BJP along with other right-wing organisations of violence in the industrial town on the occasion of Ram Navami. She claimed that these political forces were involved in the row with weapons, and neither Hindus nor Muslims were behind the incident.

Mamata Banerjee said, "Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence in Howarh.”

She claimed that there was “laxity in a section of the administration” and that strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.

Another stone pelting incident in Bihar

Meanwhile, another stone-pelting incident took place in Sasaram, Bihar, after a dispute between two parties which led to the vandalism of vehicles, and several hut-like shops were also set on fire.

The shops have also been completely closed in Kadir Ganj Mubarak Ganj Chaukhandi Navratna Bazar.