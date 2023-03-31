Howrah Violence: Amit Shah Takes Stock Of Situation, Dials West Bengal Governor, BJP Chief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stepped in, amid violence being reported from West Bengal's Howrah. The Home Minister dialled West Bengal BJP leaders and has taken stock of the incident.

There are reports that Shah also talked to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and has taken stock of the situation of violence-hit Howrah. Some reports even suggest that the Union Home Minister has also had a conversation with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, there is no official confirmation about it.

The state BJP leadership is said to have given the details of the incident that took place in Howrah and has even demanded the Home Ministry to intervene in the state to maintain law and order. Reportedly, Amit Shah has talked to 3-4 state BJP leaders and took information about the situation in the state, including state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar.

West Bengal BJP Chief demands NIA probe

Talking exclusively to Republic, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "I have talked to the Union Home Minister and reported to him all the details related to the incident that took place in Howrah. The amount of violence that has taken place in the state is very alarming and the state government is doing nothing to maintain the law and order in Howrah. So, we have requested the Union Home Ministry to step in."

"I am already sending a letter to the Home Ministry demanding a probe into the violence taken place in Howrah by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These violence are planned and we have video proof that Trinamool Congress leaders and hooligans are behind this incident in the state," said Majumdar.

He added that the amount of violence which has taken place in the area is frightening and the state police appear to be helpless. He alleged that West Bengal government is doing nothing to maintain law and order in the state.

Responding to TMC allegations that BJP was behind the violence, state BJP chief said, "It is her habit to put all such responsibilities on others. Last time too, a similar incident had happened at the same place but no action was taken. But, now I have video which proves that the hooligans of TMC pelted the stones and attacked the houses of Hindus in presence of the police."