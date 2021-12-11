HP Assembly: Cong stages walkout on police pay issue

Shimla, Dec 11 (PTI) Opposition Congress staged a walkout from Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday as the speaker refused its legislators’ request to discuss under adjournment motion the issue of pay anomalies of police personnel.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and several other Congress legislators gave a notice to speaker Vipin Parmar on the second day of the winter session at Tapovan in Dharamshala for the adjournment motion.

Speaker Vipin Parmar said that some Congress legislators had already asked questions in this regard which are listed for question hour on December 13.

He said the matter is not so important that it needs to be discussed under adjournment motion and refused its permission.

When the motion was refused, Congress legislators raised slogans and walked out from the Assembly.

Later, Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said pay anomalies for the police personnel were created because of a policy made by the Congress government in 2015.

The BJP government has already set up a committee to find ways to resolve the issue, he said. PTI DJI PTI VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)