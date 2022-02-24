HP assembly passes condolence motion to pay tribute to 2 former MLAs

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed a condolence motion to mourn the demise of two former MLAs.

Kashmiri Lal Joshi (84) passed away in Una district in January while Chaman Lal Gachli (76) breathed his last in Parwanoo earlier this month.

The condolence motion was presented by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. Several other MLAs also paid tributes to the MLAs.

Joshi was elected MLA from the erstwhile Santokhgarh assembly constituency, which was renamed Haroli after delimitation.

Gachli was a former Kasauli MLA and contested his first Vidhan Sabha election as a candidate of the Janata Party in 1977.

He fought two elections --1985 and 1990 -- unsuccessfully as an independent and the 1998 election as a candidate of the Himachal Vikas Congress candidate. PTI DJI RHL

