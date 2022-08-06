Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur lambasted Congress a day after party workers carried out protests in New Delhi wearing black clothes on Ayodhya Diwas. CM Thakur said that it was inappropriate for the Congress members to wear black attire on the same day when the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir was laid. He stated this kind of activity done by Congress is the sole reason behind the party's disappearance from the country.

It is pertinent to note that Congress conducted a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment, and inflation on August 5 in Delhi. It was on the same day in 2020, that the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It was inappropriate for the Congress party members to dress in that attire on the same day that the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir was laid. It is the reason why the Congress party has disappeared from the country," said CM Jairam Thakur, reported ANI.

Himachal Pradesh CM further stated that India's youth should always remember the struggle faced to attend Independence. "Our younger generations were born after the independence. So they did not witness the freedom struggle. It must remain etched in their minds that it had taken a long struggle to attain independence".

Earlier Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condemned the black Friday protest by Congress and termed it an 'insult' to India's judiciary and democracy. "Till now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to Ram Bhakts. They chose the same day as today's Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Janmabhoomi."

Congress stages nationwide 'Black Protest' over price rise and inflation

Congress staged a nationwide protest against inflation, price rise and unemployment. More than 60 Congress MPs were detained by the Delhi police and were released after about six hours, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday, August 5.

"Congress MPs have just been released after being detained for almost 6 hours for protesting peacefully and democratically against price rise, unemployment and GST," Ramesh, who had also been detained, tweeted.

In a statement, Delhi police said over 335 protesters and 65 MPs have been detained under the Delhi police Act in order to maintain law and order in the area.

