‘HR&CE minister should resign in a week or else…’: BJP's Annamalai on 'Sanatan Dharma' row

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Monday (September 4) lashed out at Udhyanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated’ remark and demanded the Minister of Hindu Religious Charities’ resignation by 11th September. He further warned that “if failed to do so, will gherao all HR & CE offices.”

Annamalai claimed that the “eradication” remarks were being made in the same meeting where DMK president Veeramani said that Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma are “not different”, both are “one and the same.”

“It is shocking that in the same meeting Udhyanidhi Stalin spoke about the abolition of Hinduism and the Minister of Hindu Religious Charities PK Sekar Babu attended and did not object to their speech. He has lost their moral right to hold the post of Minister of Hindu Religious Charities,” said the BJP chief.

Stating that Babu remained a “mute spectator” in the whole speech, Annamalai questioned if the ministry has put up a “business for those who want to destroy Hinduism.”

“PK Sekar Babu has to step down from his position as Minister of Hindu Religious Charities in a week’s time, by September 10th. What business is there in the Hindu religious charity sector for those who want to destroy Hinduism? If Mr PK Sekar Babu does not step down as Minister by September 10th, then on September 11th, I would like to inform you that the offices across Tamil Nadu, including the head of the Hindu Religious Charities Department in Chennai, will be blockaded,” he said.

Those 'inflammatory' remarks

DMK youth wing secretary made inflammatory remarks during a speech at the Sanadhan Abolition Conclave on September 2. He equated 'Sanatan Dharma' with 'Coronavirus,' 'malaria,' and 'dengue,' calling for its 'eradication.' He asserted that Sanatana Dharma opposed equality and social justice, justifying his call for its eradication.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's only son and TN Sports Minister also stated that there has been a history of maltreatment for women in 'Sanatan Dharma.' He said, "What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed widows into the fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), tonsured the heads of widows, and made them wear white saris. Child marriages also occurred."

MK Stalin and son busy ‘promoting religious hatred’

In another post on X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu “is in shambles” after a BJP functionary and members of his family were brutally killed for objecting to drunkards for using their backyard. The BJP chief further hitting out at the DMK said, “MK Stalin and his son are busy promoting religious hatred, the State continues to pay the price for electing this corrupt dynasty.”