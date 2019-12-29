HRD Minister Warns Protesting Students, Says 'Centre Won't Tolerate Politicking'

Amidst the nation-wide anti-CAA protests, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday stated that the Centre will not tolerate 'educational institutes becoming politicking hubs,' while addressing a press conference in West Bengal. He stated that students come to study in such institutions and hence such politicking won't work in Bengal. Slamming the Opposition, he alleged that they were misleading people and that the CAB was a part of BJP's manifesto.

Yogi Adityanath slams protesting UP students: 'Main job is to raise anti-national slogans'

'Centre won't tolerate': HRD minister

"Centre will not tolerate at any cost educational institutions turning into hubs of politicking. These efforts will not suceed in Bengal as students come here to study. My government, this Modi government will not tolerate this," he said. On CAA he added, " False news is being spread by opposition. They should not lie and mislead people. This bill was already there in our party manifesto".

Mehbooba Mufti likens current restrictions due to CAA violence to 'Kashmir lockdown'

'Students' main work to raise anti-national slogans'

The HRD minister's comments come a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the universities had only worked on opposition, with protests. Terming the students anti-national, he said they were studying on 'Indian money' but 'working for others'. He also warned the protestors that they would have to pay for the public property which they damage.

"Some universities have nothing but to always oppose us and our schemes. Their main work is to raise anti-national slogans. Their upbringing is from Indian money, but they work for others," he said at a rally in Gorakhpur. Protests have been ongoing since December 11 when Parliament passed CAA.

Shivraj Chouhan says 'PM Modi like a god to refugees' while extolling on the CAA

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests.

Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over anti-CAA agitation; demands judicial probe in deaths

Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. The protest is against CAA which seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.