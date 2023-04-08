HSP President Bhaichung Bhutia Stages Demonstration Inside Police Station In Sikkim

Bhaichung Bhutia, the president of the Humro Sikkim Party (HSP), reportedly protested inside a police station over the incident at Singtam during a Joint Action Committee (JAC) rally on Saturday, April 8.

HSP president Bhaichung Bhutia staged the demonstration inside the Singtam police station in Sikkim, in order to get an FIR filed against the event.

According to reports, the HSP chief also sought the arrest of those responsible for the incident.It should be noted that on Saturday, April 8, during a Joint Action Committee (JAC) rally in Singtam, Sikkim, violence broke out. The JAC demonstration in Singtam, Sikkim, was marred with violence as it was attacked by some unknown miscreants. Keshav Sapkota, the general secretary of the JAC was also brutally beaten.

There has been a deadly attack unleashed by the SKM goons of Sikkim. The police have been mute spectators and allowed a free hand to goons.

The law and order situation in the current double-engine government has completely failed.@PMOIndia @AmitShah @IndiaToday @ANI @ndtv pic.twitter.com/NhDdlpH3ki — HamroSikkim (@1HamroSikkim) April 8, 2023

Mechung Bhutia, a senior member of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), was also among those hurt in the incident. Sapkota, on the other hand, was seriously hurt in the attack and was taken to the hospital. He allegedly sustained head and facial injuries.

The miscreants also damaged Keshav Sapkota's and Mechung Bhutia's cars.

Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Sikkim's Singtam Bridge and Goskhan Dara areas as a result of the violence. To stop the situation from getting worse, security personnel have been stationed in the vicinity in large numbers since the incident.

The JAC event was planned in opposition to changing the meaning of the term Sikkimese.