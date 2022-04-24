Hubballi Violence: Another AIMIM Leader Nabbed; Total Arrests Made Increases To 138

In the latest development in the Hubballi violence, the Karnataka Police has arrested another All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday. The accused Dadapeer Betgeri was reportedly absconding after the stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station.

With this, a total of 138 persons have been arrested in the case till now. Betgeri isn't the first AIMIM leader to be detained. Earlier, Mohammed Arif and Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad, were arrested.

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging several police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubli and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16. According to police sources, the violence allegedly erupted following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

Karnataka CM calls Hubballi violence a 'big conspiracy'

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the recent violence in Hubballi over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has taken the incident seriously.

The CM was responding to reporters' query on the action taken against those involved in arson and violence after an offensive post surfaced on social media on April 16.

"If a police station was attacked in an organised manner by a mob then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it," Bommai said.

Asked whether Karnataka would initiate bulldozer kind of action, the CM said there are various ways of taking action. We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli's violence in Bengaluru. "It will be a Karnataka model," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had alleged that many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi. He said that the incident was to incite large scale violence but police brought the situation under control in a couple of hours.

"Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it," he had said.