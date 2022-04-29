Hubbali Violence: BJP Slams Congress Neta For Offering Food Kits To Family Of Accused

Amid reports that Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had plans to distribute food kits and financial aid to the families of those accused in the Hubballi violence, the BJP on Friday filed a police complaint against him. The complaint against Khan has been filed at Shahar Police Station by BJP's District President of Hubballi - Dharwad, Sanjay Kaptkar. In the letter, Kaptkar has alleged that Zameer Ahmed Khan was planning to distribute food kits and money. He has, therefore, requested the police to not grant permission for any such events.

Zameer Ahmed Khan denies offering Iftaar to Hubballi violence accused

Days after the violence in Karnataka's Hubballi, reports had emerged that Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced a special food kit and financial aid to the families of the accused in the case. However, after Republic TV's report on whether it was a part of Congress' appeasement politics, Khan has refuted the allegations. He took to Twitter and claimed that he has travelled to Mecca for pilgrimage since April 17 and termed the allegations as "baseless and false".

"I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me," the Congress leader tweeted

I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17th. The recent allegations on me are completely baseless & false.



I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me. — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) April 29, 2022

Hubbali violence

A violent mob started stone-pelting started on April 16 protesting outside the Old Hubli Police Station. This led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving over 10 officers and several people injured. After the person who dropped the controversial video was detained, around 1,000 people gathered to attack the police station. Moreover, there were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the city to maintain law and order, and multiple cases were registered. Several arrests have been made in connection to the violence.