Hubballi Violence: Congress Leader Denies Reports Of Offering Iftar Gift To Kin Of Accused

Days after the Hubballi violence, reports emerged that Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced a special food kit and financial aid to the families of the accused in the case. However, after Republic TV's report questioning if the move was part of Congress' appeasement politics, Khan denied the allegation, calling it "baseless and false".

"I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17th. The recent allegations on me are completely baseless & false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me," the Congress leader tweeted.

Zameer Khan had reportedly called on his followers to reward families of all the accused in the Hubbali violence by providing an Iftar food kit along with Rs 5,000. However, Republic has learnt that the Congress leader's followers have called off the programme following Republic's reportage. The distribution drive came amid an investigation into the violence that is still underway.

According to the plan, the families of those accused in the Hubballi violence case would have got the food kit and money by 3 p.m. on Friday from Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The organisers had earlier cited that the distribution drive was being done for the poor families who were 'wrongly framed and arrested".

Hubbali violence

On April 16, a violent mob started protesting outside the Old Hubli Police Station. This led to a violent clash between the protestors and the police personnel, leaving over 10 officers and several people injured. After the person who dropped the controversial video was detained, around 1,000 people gathered to attack the police station.

There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Following this, Section 144 was imposed in the city to maintain law and order, and multiple cases were registered. Several arrests have been made in connection to the violence.