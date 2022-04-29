Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reacted sharply to the simmering Iftar food drive controversy surrounding Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and denounced his alleged involvement in the matter. The BJP leader reprimanded the Congress neta for allegedly promoting rioters and those accused of stoking violence by rewarding them.

He claimed that Khan had previously announced an Iftar food distribution drive for those accused of the Hubballi violence in an attempt to ‘become a hero.’

'Congress MLA wanted to become a hero'

Jnanendra went on to say that as a legislator, Khan should have condemned their involvement in rioting rather than encouraging them by distributing money and Iftar food. He further asserted that this kind of politics sends out a wrong message to people and the culprits might feel that they have done the right thing by taking the law and order situation into their hands.

"Senior Congress leader and MLA Zameer is openly supporting the accused. An MLA is supposed to condemn this, but he is encouraging them. He is trying to become a hero. This sends the wrong message to the public. Some people may think that what they have done is right, and this mentality would make it hard to maintain law and order," the Karnataka Home Minister said.

“Some communal elements are behind this incident, and they work for different organisations. In the view of protecting the nation's unity and the state's law and order, the entire society must condemn it. If an MLA goes and encourages them, it'll send out a wrong message," he added.

Congress MLA dismisses allegations; says he is in Mecca

The Congress leader, however, had sidelined himself from the controversy stating that he has embarked on a religious pilgrimage to Mecca since April 17.

"I have come to Mecca on a pilgrimage since April 17th. The recent allegations against me are completely baseless & false. I have no role in any activities mentioned in the allegations on me," the Congress leader tweeted.

Under fire over allegations of appeasement politics, Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah also dismissed the involvement of Congress neta Zameer Ahmed Khan in the alleged Iftar food and money distribution drive reportedly arranged for those accused in the Hubballi violence case.

Following Republic TV's report on the matter, former Congress minister cohorts cancelled the food kit distribution drive, but questions about the intention behind the alleged food drive remain unanswered.

As per the information sourced by Republic Media Network, previously, the Muslim families in the area, along with those who were accused of rioting, were supposed to receive an Iftar food kit at 3 pm on Friday from Zameer Ahmed Khan’s office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

However, it was called off later after the matter became a contentious political issue in the region. Besides, in response to the allegations, the organisers had earlier clarified that the distribution drive was being done for the poor families who were ‘wrongly framed and arrested’.

(Image: PTI/ANI)