Hubli Violence: AIMIM Leader Arrested Over Clashes In Karnataka, Probe Underway

Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 has been arrested by the Karnataka police. The arrest comes after an angry mob attacked a police station here. It is pertinent to note that the incident resulted in the injuries of four police officers, one of whom was an inspector.

#BREAKING | AIMIM leader Irfan Nalvatwad arrested in connection with Hubballi violence in Karnataka on April 16https://t.co/BbgI6P7ebw pic.twitter.com/HY3eyaocBy — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

Following the clashes, Section 144 was imposed in the area. "Section 144 has been implemented throughout the city, and the situation has been brought under control," informed Police Commissioner Labhu Ram on Sunday. Responding to the incident, several ministers including Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka, CN Ashwath Narayan demanded quick action against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra reiterated Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai's remarks, stating the incident could have been pre-planned.

Violence erupts on Hanuman Jayanti

Notably, an incident of violence was reported in Karnataka, where a mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. On Sunday, sources informed that at least 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. An incident of stone-pelting also took place in Kurnool.

The attacks in Hubli and Kurnool were followed by the communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where a Hanuman Jayanti procession came under attack by miscreants on Saturday. The Delhi violence saw several police officers get injured including one sub-inspector, who sustained a bullet injury. According to Delhi police, 21 people including two minors have so far been arrested in connection with the violent clashes.

Weighing in on the Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Contending that clashes have become common in Delhi after Shah took over as the Home Minister, he questioned the latter on why Arms Act was not invoked against people who were allegedly carrying pistols in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD