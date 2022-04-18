A day after the Hubli incident, BJP MLA and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political Secretary M. Panchakasarya Renukacharya blamed the Congress' role in the unrest. He also issued a warning that if such incidents continue, "Hindus will have to show what we are capable of". BJP MLA's statement came a day after the violence erupted in Mulbagal town of Kolar district of Karnataka where a mob hurled stones at the old Hubli police station on Saturday night.

Section 144 has been implemented throughout the city. As of now 88 persons including Irfan Nalvatwad, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Hussainbi Nalvatwad from Ward No 77 have been arrested by the Karnataka police in the matter and all have been sent to judicial custody, according to ANI.

Renukacharya On Hubli Incident

"What is wrong with hoisting a saffron flag in India, Karnataka? After the investigation, more details will come out but yesterday (Sunday) it was just for status. How many times we have seen the Pakistani flags hoisted in our state, the Congress supported them. They have desecrated Hindu temples and idols, there are many examples of it", he said. He further added, "Saffron flag is a symbol of peace. What's wrong with it? The mob barged into a police station, created a ruckus, and engaged in the provocation. Congress' role is definitely there behind this incident. Hereafter, if they continue to display such rudeness then we Hindus will have to show what we are capable of. We are warning them."

On Monday, Karnataka CM Bommai stated that all the accused have been arrested, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation.

We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station pic.twitter.com/idDu6fo0jE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

Hubli Violence

A mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen on Saturday. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status. There were also reports of protesters pelting stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital. Section 144 was imposed in the city amid fear of violence and disharmony. The police used lathi-charge in an attempt to disperse the mob, but the mob went berserk, so they deployed tear gas shells to disperse them. There were also reports of protestors pelting stones from nearby Hanuman Temple and a hospital.

The stone-pelting in Hubli and Kurnool was followed by the communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where a Hanuman Jayanti procession came under attack by miscreants on Saturday.

