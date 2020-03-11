HUGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Revokes Controversial Suspension Of 7 Congress MPs

In a massive development, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revoked the suspension of seven Congress Parliamentarians. On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha session saw disturbances after the Congress protested the suspensions of the MPs. The move by the Lok Sabha speaker came amidst the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the Congress party over the issue of the Delhi riots last week. They were suspended on grounds of "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard” for the rules of the House.

A ruckus broke out in the Parliament after the Congress party demanded that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi. The Congress also warned that until the time a debate on Delhi riots was not allowed in the Parliament, their protests and disruption both inside and outside the houses would continue.

On Monday, BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day. On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work.

Uproar in Lok Sabha

On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence. They also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In response, Om Birla warned lawmakers from both Treasury and Opposition benches of suspension for the rest of the session for rushing to the Well. Addressing the house Om Birla said, "No MP from either side will go from their side to the other. If any one does so I will suspend him for the whole session. Don't bring a placard or banner in the house. If you want to run the house by bringing placards, say it on record."

