HUGE: Swapna Suresh Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan 'very Much Involved' In Gold Scam

In a major twist to the high-profile Kerala gold and dollar smuggling case, kingpin Swapna Suresh has now made shocking revelations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his aides.

Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the multi-crore gold scam has informed the Customs Department during her interrogation that Vijayan was very much involved in the gold and dollar smuggling cases and carried out several illegal monetary transactions. According to the affidavit submitted to the Kerala High Court, the CM was in direct touch with the UAE Consulate General in the dollar scam.

Swapna also stated that 3 other cabinet ministers, along with Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan were directly involved in the gold smuggling case. According to the Customs Department, CM Vijayan and the Speaker had "questionable financial transactions" with the UAE consulate.

Swapna Suresh allegedly mediated the talks between the Chief Minister and the Consulate General as the CM does not speak Arabic. Swapna has alleged that the CM and ministers got crores of money as commission in the deal. The Customs Department has also collected evidence based on Swapna's statement, it informed the court.

Opposition demands Kerala CM's resignation

The accusations against ministers and top leaders are a matter of grave concern for the LDF government with state assembly elections barely a month away. Following the massive revelation, the Opposition has attacked CM Pinarayi Vijayan and called for his immediate resignation.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CM has no moral right to continue in his chair after being named before the High Court in a dollar smuggling case. "His activities amount to sedition and he should immediately resign," he tweeted.

Chennithala further alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by the BJP and CPM which helped the CM in concealing his role in the case.

BJP leader and former Union Minister KJ Alphons said there is no way the CM can wash his hands off the case now. "Nothing in Kerala happens without his knowledge. He is certainly involved and criminally liable," he told Republic TV.

Kerala Congress leader PC Thomas also said after Swapna's statement, Vijayan's conviction rate in the ED case is very high. "The CM has always said that he has no knowledge. He gives statements like he does not remember and he does not know. But the reality is nothing happens without his knowledge. The conviction rate in ED case is very high," Thomas said.

Kerala is set to go to the polls in March, and the state Opposition has upped the ante against the ruling government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found himself in trouble after his own principal secretary was accused in this gold smuggling racket.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, came to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

