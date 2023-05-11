Huge Win For People Of Delhi And CM, Says Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi On SC Verdict

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on the Centre-Delhi services matter as a "huge win" for the people of the national capital and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a unanimous verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services except for public order, police and land.

Hours after the verdict, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and met his cabinet colleagues. Top ministers in the government, including Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Atishi, welcomed Kejriwal upon his arrival with garlands, bouquets and offered sweets amid a festive atmosphere on the premises.

Oberoi, an AAP councillor, joined her party in hailing the verdict. "The final word is here, from none other than the Hon'ble Supreme Court. (The) Delhi government ought to have control over administrative services, Lieutenant Governor bound by its decision, says SC. A huge win for the people of Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," she said in a tweet.

Her deputy Aaley Mohammad Iqbal echoed party supremo Kejriwal's words and called the verdict a "victory of democracy". "It is victory of democracy. We thank the Supreme Court on behalf of the people of Delhi. Satyamev Jayate," he told PTI. He said the party-led corporation, under Kejriwal's leadership, will grow and do much more development work for the people of Delhi. AAP governs the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after unseating the BJP, which had ruled the civic body since 2007, in the December polls.