'Hum Do' Jibe In Parliament To 'Adani-Ambani' MoUs In Rajasthan, Congress U-turn Laid Bare

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been unsparing and relentless with his criticism against India's leading business industrialists, often levelling allegations of crony capitalism. From his 'hum do humaare do' jibe to hit out at PM Modi in the parliament, to dubbing the BJP Government as an 'Ambani-Adani sarkar', Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused the Centre of 'selling the country’ to its select friends. Countering the Gandhi scion's beliefs this time is not BJP, but his own Congress government in Rajasthan, at least insofar as not practicing what one preaches is concerned.

On February 8, sources revealed that the Rajasthan government is set to sign MoUs and Letters of Intent with 5 PSUs and private companies for investing Rs 3.05 lakh crore in Rajasthan. The massive investment pledge following the state's 'Invest Rajasthan' campaign focuses on renewable energy projects in coordination with Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd, the nodal department for investment promotion.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has also allowed the Adani Group to set up five solar projects in the state, granting 1,600 hectares of land to the conglomerate. On December 15, 2021, a meeting was convened by the Gehlot-led cabinet which decided to grant 1,600-hectare land to Adani Group to set up a 1,500 MW solar park for which district-wide land was divided. A joint venture company has been formed between Adani Group and the Government of Rajasthan for the solar park.

Interestingly, in the run-up to the 'Invest Rajasthan' event scheduled on January 24-25, 2022, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot personally met Gautam Adani, along with other business leaders. "All have shown keen interest in making investments in various sectors including renewable energy," he had tweeted after the meeting.

While his own ex-party chief continues with his endless repartees against the Reliance or the Adani Group in the parliament, Congress governments are happy to sign investment deals in states they govern.

Honour people who create jobs: KJ Alphons

"The percentage of people who are provided government jobs is very small. The bulk of employment comes from the private sector", former Minister and BJP leader KJ Alphons had explained earlier today, detailing why it was important to honour job creators be it Ambani, Adani, Tata, or a tea seller.

"Who creates jobs in the country? Not the government. The percentage of people who are provided government jobs is very small. The bulk of employment comes from the private sector. So should we not encourage them? In the name of fake socialism, they had destroyed the private sector and it is the Modi government that encouraged them. He said we will be the enabler. So I said we need to honour people who create jobs-be it Ambani, Adani, Tata, or a tea seller. They need to be honoured, worshipped," said KJ Alphons.