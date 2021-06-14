'Humiliated By Poll Results': Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Yogi Govt Of Harassing SP Workers

On Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of harassing his party leaders and workers after facing a humiliating defeat in recent panchayat polls. SP chief also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of tormenting his party's leaders and workers on the pretext of COVID-19 norms violations.

Yadav reportedly said that BJP witnessed humiliating defeat in recent panchayat polls. Even in the upcoming elections, they see their future is bleak-- this has made them act in revenge as a result they have begun harassing Samajwadi Party leaders and workers in Uttar Pradesh.

'No action against own leaders & workers': Yadav on UP govt

BJP is showing double standards as they are taking severe action against the opposition, especially the Samajwadi Party leaders but nothing for their own party. They are supporting illegal activities of their party leaders and MLA's who are also violating COVID-19 protocol.

The SP chief gave an example and said that recently the state police has registered a case against 13 named and 120 unnamed people of his party for holding a meeting in the Pali area of Hardoi, but when it comes to the BJP leaders and workers, the police take no such action and remain a mute spectator. He also alleged that in the name of the widening of the road, BJP MLA in Kanpur has occupied the park's land in front of his house, but the government has simply ignored it.

Condemning BJP's act, the former CM said that the state government is acting tyrannically and dictatorially in dealing with other parties' leaders and workers.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Yogi government elected in 2017 will expire on March 14, 2022. Yogi Adityanath would be the first BJP Chief Minister to complete the 5-year tenure in UP. With a few months left to the elections in the state, political parties are gearing up for one of its biggest political battles.

(Image Credits: PTI)