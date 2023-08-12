Husband Arrested For Nagpur BJP Leader Sana Khan's Murder

Police on Friday arrested Amit Sahu for the alleged murder of his wife and BJP leader Sana Khan. Khan had been missing for the last 10 days and her body was later found in Hiran river in Jabalpur. According to the police, Amit Sahu was apprehended with his accomplice from Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in Nagpur and has confessed to the crime.

Sana Khan was the general secretary of the minority wing of the BJP. Police say Khan came to meet her husband Amit Sahu on August 2 and had been missing since then. Cops further say that Sana Khan and her husband had had a dispute before the couple came to Jabalpur. Amit Sahu and Sana Khan married four months ago. A marriage certificate has surfaced, cops said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have approached Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis seeking justice.

(Satya Vijay Singh contributed to this report)