A notice has been issued to BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a defamation case filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha for allegedly linking her to the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The Hyderabad City Civil Court on Wednesday directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to not make any defamatory statements against Kavitha on print, electronic, social media, or any other medium. The next hearing in the case will take place on September 13.

The TRS leader had filed a petition before the civil court, seeking an injunction order to prevent the BJP leaders from making allegations without any basis. She also demanded an unconditional apology from them for "deliberately making false and baseless allegations" that defame her reputation.

Kavitha had claimed that allegations made by BJP are completely baseless and had denied any links with the Delhi excise scam. "They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," she claimed.

Moreover, she said that BJP was leveling the allegations because Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been vocal in criticising the policies of the Centre. "We don't get panicky on these kinds of allegations. We are going to fight and we are family from fighters," she had said.

BJP claims TRS links in Delhi liquor scam

On Sunday, the BJP had alleged that a bribe of crores of rupees was given to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to increase the commission from 2.5 percent to 12 percent under the AAP government's revamped liquor policy and the first installment of the same had been given to him. The saffron party alleged that Rs 150 crore was given to Sisodia under this.

Accusing the AAP leader of holding a meeting with the Telangana leader, the BJP demanded an answer from him on the same. Sirsa and Verma, during a press conference, alleged that K Kavitha acted as a "middleman" between the AAP government and the liquor mafia.

They claimed that meetings used to take place in Oberoi Hotel in Delhi and KCR’s family members arrived on a private plane.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia should explain why the commission of liquor sellers was increased by 10 percent. He should also explain the relationship between him, K Kavitha and the members of the liquor mafia – Dinesh Arora, Vijay Nayar and Vijay Arora. And by collecting money from all this, Aman Dhal used to do the work of giving it to the Aam Aadmi Party. Which has liquor contracts in Delhi as well as in Punjab,” Verma alleged.