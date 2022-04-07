Hyderabad: AIMIM Corporator Threatens Police Officer On Duty, Dials SP Over Parking Issue

Only days after Telangana police booked Bholakpur All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator for threatening police officers on duty, another AIMIM Corporator was seen lashing out at a police officer on duty. In yet another incident from Hyderabad, AIMIM Corporator Sohail Quadri was seen threatening cops on duty over a parking issue. The Hyderabad corporator also spoke on the phone with the area SP over the same.

AIMIM Corporator from Pattargatti, Sohail Quadri, on Wednesday, allegedly threatened the Sub Inspector on duty over a parking issue near a hospital. The corporator also lashed out at the government hospital watchman for not allowing the public to park their vehicles inside the hospital. He claimed that the people had been parking in the area for years and the officials were now denying permission for the same.

In a video accessed by Republic TV, Quadri was seen lashing out at the police officers for discharging their duty. He was also seen asking the police to leave the premises. This comes just two days after the Bholakpur corporator openly abused and threatened two police officials and a case was also registered against him.

AIMIM corporator threatens police officers on duty

Telangana Police on Tuesday booked Bholakpur All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator Mohammed Gouseuddin after he allegedly threatened police officers on duty. In a video, that is now doing rounds on social media, the AIMIM leader was seen exchanging heated words with police officials on night duty after they attempted to close shops running past midnight.

The AIMIM corporator ran into trouble after he stopped two officials on duty and allegedly abused them for asking local vendors to close the shops after 12 midnight. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao slammed the event and demanded ‘stern’ action against the person. The TRS leader requested the Telangana DGP to take cognisance of the matter.

Sharing a video of the event where the AIMIM Hyderabad corporator Gouseuddin is seen lashing out at police officers on duty, minister KTR said that ‘such nonsense’ should not be tolerated. “Request Telangana DGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” the TRS leader wrote.

According to reports, policemen on night duty arrived in the Bholakpur area after 2 am on Tuesday. The night patrolling team of Musheerabad police station noticed a few shops in the area being open at the time, which led to the heated exchange.

(Image: Republic)