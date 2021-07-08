Hyderabad: AIMIM's Majid Hussain Booked For Allegedly Obstructing Police, Threatening Man

Senior AIMIM leader and former Hyderabad mayor Majid Hussain has been booked by the police for allegedly threatening a person and obstructing police from discharging their duties. According to the police, the former mayor, who is currently serving as a corporator in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mehdipatnam Division had obstructed the police with some other people.

As per reports, on Wednesday, the senior AIMIM leader obstructed the police from performing their duties when they had gone to a place after receiving a complaint. The police had received a complaint stating that some people had tried to take the plot. However, they were blocked by some people including Majid Hussain.

AIMIM activists held in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Earlier in June, seven activists of the AIMIM were arrested for creating a ruckus in the premises of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra seeking release of their leader who was arrested by the police recently. A group of 50 people, including women- all activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen- squatted in front of the DCP's office and shouted slogans, said DCP, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan. A case was registered against the activists under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, police said.

AIMIM to set up first party office in UP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022, the Asaduddin Owaisi 's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will set up its first Party office in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM chief will inaugurate the office located in Devipatan Mandal on Thursday. Owaisi is expected to try to woo voters in Bahraich. The Muslim population makes up around 30-39 per cent of the district. On 11 seats, the Muslim voters' percentage is around 40-49 per cent, while in 44 districts, the percentage is 40-49 per cent. The party is set to contest the elections in alliance with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which is led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. As per reports, he is also in touch with Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal, Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and Krishna Patel's Apna Dal.